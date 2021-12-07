NORTHUMBERLAND — A damaged leaf vacuum in Northumberland means the borough can no longer collect leaves for residents for the rest of the season.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the borough council unanimously voted to purchase 1,000 bio-degradable 30-gallon bags at 50 cents apiece—or $500—for residents still in need of leaf collection. Residents can pick the bags up at the borough building at 175 Orange St. and then either drop the filled bags off at the former pool or call the borough to collect the bags.
"It's not going to solve everyone's problems," Kaitlyn Simmons, "but it's at least a step where they don't have to purchase it themselves."
The information will be placed on the borough's social media page on Facebook.
Street Department Manager Vernon Morgan said the leaf vacuum, which was purchased in 2007 for $28,000, sucked up two bricks on Front Street on Monday morning. The bricks damaged the piece of equipment, bending a 2 1/2-inch steel shaft and the propellers.
"It's a good piece of equipment," said Morgan. "It was just a fluke."
The leaf vacuum will be taken to Stephenson Equipment, of Harrisburg, on Dec. 21 to determine whether it can be fixed and at what cost, said Morgan.
The borough has no other options to collect leaves. No rentals are available, said Morgan.
"I don't have a backup plan," said Morgan. "There isn't one. If the machine doesn't work, I have no way to do it."
Councilman Frank Wetzel said the storm drains may get clogged if leaves are not picked up.
"We're kind of in a jam," said Wetzel.
The borough council members also voted to purchase a new backhoe from Five Star Equipment Inc. for $117,634.58. The current backhoe is damaged beyond repair, said borough manager Jan Bowman.
The borough will use a combination of state liquid fuel funds and a loan from Northumberland National Bank to pay for the new backhoe. The $100,000 loan will be taken out for five years at 2.5 percent interest and will also be used to purchase a new lawnmower.