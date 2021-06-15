WASHINGTONVILLE — The borough is looking for volunteers to help with projects during the 7th Annual Beautification Day on Saturday.
The council, revitalization committee and Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Association are recruiting volunteers to assist with the following:
Simple stone retaining wall installation, minor digging and mulch work at the DeLong building; mulching around trees and weed pulling in DeLong Park and in the Old Methodist Church Cemetery, and litter cleanup, cinder sweeping and miscellaneous curb and line painting throughout the borough. The work will be done between 8 a.m. and noon.
Volunteers will meet outside the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, 1129 Third St. and will need plenty of fluids, gloves, garden tools, paint rollers, brooms, stone rakes, shovels. A stump grinder also would be appreciated.
A barbecue will be held at noon as a way to thank volunteers and donors. Food and drinks will be provided.