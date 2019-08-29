MIFFLINBURG — The borough continues to accept applications from prospective candidates to become its next chief of police.
The borough’s former police chief, Fred Dyroff, accepted an offer to lead the Mahoning Township Police Department in Montour County, creating Mifflinburg’s vacancy.
Minimum requirements include 10 years experience including supervisory roles and residency within 30 miles of Mifflinburg within six months of being hired, according to the job posting at mifflinburgborough.org.
Salary and benefits are based on experience and the position is currently budgeted at $68,000, according to the posting.
Deadline to apply is 1 p.m. Sept. 10 and a job application is linked at the web posting.
