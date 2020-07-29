Boscov's and Kohl's have joined a growing list of retailers that will not open their doors on Thanksgiving to give shoppers a jump on the holiday season.
The move comes amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic and the looming questions surrounding what a holiday shopping season will even look like.
Previously, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods announced they would remain closed on Thanksgiving day.
"COVID-19 has required enormous efforts from our associates, and they've more than earned this time off," Jim Boscov, CEO and chairman said in a news release. "More than ever, this year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal."
There are 48 Boscov department stores across eight states, including the anchor store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove. The chain temporarily closed its stores in March and slowly reopened as restrictions eased. The Selinsgrove store was one of the first to open on Mother's Day. During the closures, the chain furloughed almost all of its 8,000 employees and halted expansions and renovations as the shutdown erased nearly a quarter of the year.
The chain said it views the move "as long overdue and hopes all other retailers join the movement to give Thanksgiving back to families."
“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said. "We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”
Black Friday, the annual shopping bonanza the day after Thanksgiving, has lost some of its luster as more and more shoppers have shifted online or hit stores after eating their Thanksgiving meals. This year, the coronavirus pandemic upended the brick-and-mortar retail world, with a larger percentage of sales increasingly migrating online as physical retail doors stayed shut amid government-imposed restrictions to stem the virus' spread.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.