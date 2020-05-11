SELINSGROVE — Expectant mother Natasha Bloomfield spent part of Mother’s Day shopping for baby clothes at Boscov’s, which opened Sunday after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I needed to get out to prepare for the baby” due in July, said Bloomfield, a mother of three other children between the ages of 8 and 12.
Many shoppers said they just needed to get out of the house after weeks of a state shutdown of non-essential business. Snyder County is among the first 24 counties permitted to open some businesses.
For Tammy Lauver, of McClure, the shopping trip was “a much needed day out. I didn’t really need anything.”
Customers, like Tiffany Finfinger, of Sunbury, patiently waited in line for more than 20 minutes.
“I thought it would be a lot busier,” she said.
There was a steady stream of “compliant” customers who wore masks inside the store, said company President and CEO James Boscov.
“I think people are finding it safe and comfortable,” he said.
Eleanor Stepp, of Winfield, said she noticed some reticence among a few shoppers regarding social distancing, but she doesn’t share those concerns.
“It’s just different wearing a mask,” said Stepp who celebrated Mother’s Day by eating Arby’s sandwiches in the car with her daughter, Tammy Stepp, and 10-year-old granddaughter, Bailey, of Milton, before entering the store for some retail therapy.
As a mother of three young children and a fourth on the way, Bloomfield said she was hesitant to go out in public.
“It’s a good feeling, but kind of scary,” she said, adding that she appreciates the precautions taken by Boscov’s which include scattered registers, available hand sanitizer and staff who regularly wiped down doors.
Jason Finfinger was masked inside the store but said the safety measures being required are “overblown.”
He and his longtime partner, Tiffany, were married Saturday and celebrated Mother’s Day by shopping with their youngest child, Jason Jr., 7.
“I came out for the sales and to support my community,” Finfinger said.
Boscov’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Special shopping hours for vulnerable customers will be 11 a.m. to noon today.