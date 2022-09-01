SELINSGROVE — Boscov's will close all 49 department stores on Thanksgiving Day.
"Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives our hard-working co-workers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted day with their families," said company chairman and CEO James Boscov. "A number of things have changed due to the pandemic. I'm delighted that this change has become the new norm, and hope it will become permanent in the retail industry."
It's the third consecutive year the nation's largest family-owned retail chain is closing for the holiday all of its department stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island and Ohio.
Online shopping will still be an option on Thanksgiving Day, with boscovs.com remaining open.
Based in Reading, Boscov's was founded in 1914.
— MARCIA MOORES