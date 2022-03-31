The Daily Item has promoted managing editor William B. Bowman to editor of the newspaper, Publisher Fred Scheller announced Thursday.
Bowman, 46, succeeds Dennis Lyons, who is moving to Charlotte, North Carolina for a new, full-time role as vice president, national editor of CNHI, LLC, parent company of The Daily Item.
Bowman will also serve as editor of the paper’s affiliated weekly newspaper, The Danville News.
He first joined The Daily Item and Danville News more than 23 years ago as executive sports editor. He became The Daily Item city editor in 2013 and managing editor in 2016.
“Bill Bowman has distinguished himself as a major contributor to our successes,” said Scheller. “His promotion to editor is well deserved and I have no doubt he will excel in his new role as editor.”
"Bill is an extraordinary, thoughtful editor who cares deeply about serving the Susquehanna Valley and its people," added Lyons. "I'm delighted to know he will be leading our outstanding team."
As the top editor, Bowman will oversee editorial direction of the newspapers and their websites.
“It is an honor to be able to lead the talented and dedicated staff at The Daily Item and Danville News,” said Bowman. “They push themselves every day to create engaging and important content that matters to the people of the Susquehanna Valley.”
Bowman said he and his newsroom colleagues are committed to continue producing the best possible journalism “because we live and play here, shop here, our children go to school here.”
A native of Danville, Bowman began his journalism career as a sports writer at The Press-Enterprise in Bloomsburg. He graduated from Danville Area High School, studied at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from Southern New Hampshire University.
“I’ve been fortunate to learn from many editors, including Dennis Lyons, in my 25 years in this business,” he said. “There are big shoes to fill here, but I look forward to the challenge and what is next.”