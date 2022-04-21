NORTHUMBERLAND — Two Boy Scouts planted helped plant 10 trees on Friday in Pineknotter Park.
Daniel Shellenberger, 14, of Northumberland, and Zackary Moore, 15, of Sunbury, both Scouts with Troop 309, joined community volunteer Bill Eberhardt, of Northumberland, in planting red maple and Norway Spruce saplings along the banks of the Susquehanna River.
"We really enjoy helping the community," said Moore.
They were joined by Shellenberger's father Travis, a Cub Scout Master. He said the Scouts were tasked by their Scoutmaster to complete 150 hours of community service before the end of the summer.
Dozens of trees were cut down in March and April 2021 due to disease and decay, which left the trees in danger of falling over if left unchecked. Crews from Hoffman Brothers Lumber, of Richfield, cut the trees down at no cost to the borough and took the wood, but left limbs for residents to use as firewood.
In November, the borough planted 20 trees from Schichtel’s Nursery in Williamsport in Pineknotter Park and the Point. The new trees were funded through Bare Root Tree Grant Program with TreePennsylvania, also known as the Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council, a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing forests throughout Pennsylvania’s urban landscape.
The Bare Root Tree program aims to assist communities in Pennsylvania with increasing the tree canopy and commitment to urban and community forests. This program provides up to 20 large caliper bare root trees for planting on land owned by a municipality (streets and parks) or nonprofit organizations. There are two rounds of applications.
Community volunteer Bill Eberhardt, of Northumberland, reached out to the Scouts about completing the project in an effort to improve the park.
"The borough took the trees down for safety reasons," said Eberhardt. "It's important to have trees along the river. It's important to have trees for appearance reasons, for shade, for global warming, for birds and wildlife."
Eberhardt purchased the saplings with his own money. He plans to return with other community volunteers to plant pin oaks and more red maples.
Eberhardt said Northumberland Scoutmaster Ted August helped with contacting the young Scouts.