BLOOMSBURG — Nonprofit, nonpartisan Braver Angels is holding a debate about access to abortion being necessary at 6 p.m. tonight at the First Presbyterian Church, 345 Market St., in Bloomsburg.
The debate is not like a political or school debate, but a respectful, thoughtful dialogue between liberals and conservatives, according to Braver Angels officials.
“The intent is to better understand each other, to see those on the other side of the issue as human beings — not to ‘win’ the debate,” organizers said.
The church’s pastor, Tormod Svensson, will be a participant. Anyone interested in participating or observing should sign up at braverangels.org/event/local-community-debate-resolved-access-to-abortion-is-necessary/.