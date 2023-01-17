SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves Foundation will be giving $9,260 to the Caring For Kids program after a successful campaign was conducted, according to board President Steve Engle.
"The Shikellamy Braves Foundation is pleased to announce the results of the Giving Tuesday campaign to raise money for the Caring for Kids program," Engle said.
"A total of $9,260.76 was contributed by generous donors. These funds will provide a boost in the efforts to supply needy students in the Shikellamy School District with nutritious food that is sent home with them for the weekend."
Caring for Kids operates as part of A Community Clinic and the volunteers work diligently to ensure deserving Shikellamy students have access to worthwhile food," Engle said.
Ongoing support is still needed and can be sent to: A Community Clinic, with Caring for Kids in the memo line c/o Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, 338 Memorial Drive, Sunbury PA 17801, according to Engle.
"The Braves Foundation was pleased to lend a hand in this worthwhile program as another example of the various projects that have been supported," Engle said.
"The Braves Foundation members are grateful to see alumni and community members continue to step up in a time of need."
Jolene Dressler, organizer of Caring For Kids, accepted the check from Engle and members of the Braves Foundation Tuesday at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School.
"We are so grateful," she said. "This is one of the biggest donations we received. The kids loved the backpacks and we want to thank everyone who made donations."
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization with a mission statement to promote and/or fund programs that improve curricular and co-curricular educational opportunities for the students of the Shikellamy School District.