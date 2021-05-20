SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves Foundation is raising funds to purchase equipment for the district.
A Kayak raffle with a chance to win two high quality kayaks with paddles, and ongoing sale of prints of the original painting, “The Valley,” a view from Shikellamy Lookout by local artist Bobby Gorby and a chicken BBQ which will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until all chicken is sold.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Good Will Hose Co. and Brewers Outlet, both in Sunbury, the chicken will be cooked on the Good Will pits with distribution of the dinners in the parking area of Brewers Outlet," chairman Steve Engle said.
"The Braves Foundation is planning additional events during the year in an effort to increase our financial support of student programs," Engle said. "Some of the grants provided in the past include, audio/visual equipment for the middle and High schools, Industrial Arts and science supplies at the middle school, wireless microphones for the theatre department, and reading books for elementary students."
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation is a charitable entity with assets administered by the Community Giving Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit corporation. Foundation board members are Shikellamy alumni who share a common interest of improving the educational experience of Shikellamy students. For more information, contact Engle at sengle199@gmail.com or 570-898-4934.
— Francis Scarcella