LEWISBURG — Bucknell University president John Bravman received a contract exension through at least 2028 on Friday, an announcement that will make him the third longest tenured BU president by the end of the contract.
The Bucknell University Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Friday to extend the contract. Bravman became the Bucknell's 17th president on July 1, 2010 and had a first extension in April 2018.
“The length of John’s tenure reflects the confidence and trust the Board of Trustees has in him to continue his exceptional leadership of the University,” said University Board Chair Chris O’Brien, a BU alum. “I want to thank him for his leadership, his vision for the University, and his commitment to providing our students a truly life-changing educational experience.”
“It is truly an honor and privilege to continue serving Bucknell as its president, and I am thankful for both the Board’s continued confidence in me and the extraordinarily talented students, faculty and staff who make this such a special place,” Bravman said. “I look forward to working with both the Board and the campus community on our strategic goals, which will further strengthen Bucknell’s place among leaders in higher education.”
Bravman's extesion comes after two record-breaking years in enrollment and on the heels of leading the the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bravman guided the University to the successful conclusion of its most ambitious fundraising campaign to date — the $500 million WE DO Campaign — on July 1, 2017. The university surpassed the half-billion-dollar goal with $513 million raised.