Just a week after Bret Michaels played a concert in Sunbury, the iconic frontman announced on Sunday his father has died.
Wally Sychak was one of Michaels' special guests at Spyglass Ridge Winery on July 27, celebrating backstage with his son and crew. Michaels arrived in Pennsylvania days before the concert, staying in Mechanicsburg on vacation with his 85-year old father, he said.
On Thursday, Sychak suffered cardiac arrest, was hospitalized and kept on life support, according to Michaels.
Sunday morning, Michaels released the following in his official Instagram account: "This morning my Dad passed away. He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad. After being resuscitated five times the doctor said he has never seen anyone in my Dad’s serious condition fight like he did. Dad you said be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart & soul hurts so bad at the moment...so bad. I miss you already, we all do. I love you always Dad & I will see you one day on the other side."
Before Michaels took the stage at the winery last Saturday he gave his father a hug and thanked him for coming to see him perform.
"I want everyone to know my dad is here with us tonight for this party in Sunbury," Michaels told the crowd at Spyglass. "I couldn't be happier."
Throughout the show Michaels showed his love for his father, who was a veteran, along with other veterans by calling several up on stage to shake their hands. Sychak stood by the stage and watched and waved his hat to the crowd.
Sychak told The Daily Item on July 27 he loved Sunbury and he was thrilled to get the chance to see his son. "It's always exciting to see how many lives he (Bret) has touched," he said. "There is no place I would rather be than here with him tonight."
Michaels postponed upcoming shows but told fans he would be back on stage soon.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said on Sunday he was saddened by the news. "Bret and his family have become part of the Spyglass family," he said. "I met his dad a few times and you could tell and see in his eyes he was so proud of his son. We send our deepest condolences to Bret and his family."