SUNBURY — Last time famed lead singer Bret Michaels took to the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, there were technical issues.
This time, Michaels told The Daily Item he is prepared.
"I am bringing my tool belt and some duct tape," Michaels joked. "I am from Pennsylvania and my upbringing shows we can fix anything with duct tape."
Michaels will be hitting the stage Saturday at Spyglass Ridge Winery for the second time in three years.
"I can't wait to get back to Spyglass," Michaels said. "We are going to have a huge party and we will play until the law shuts us down."
Michaels, who is the frontman for the iconic rock n' roll band Poison, was born in Butler and grew up in Mechanicsburg. He took to the stage in 2017 at Spyglass and rain caused circuits to blow and other issues. It delayed the show by about 45-minutes.
"This time, there is nothing that will stop us from being out there with the fans," Michaels said. "This will be an epic show."
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said Michaels is first class. "We are all excited for him to be here," Webb said. "We are all excited for his return."
Michaels loves to put down his guitar and get out his pen to sign checks over to various charities as part of his Life Rocks Foundation, which has helped raise millions of dollars.
Michaels, who suffers from diabetes, makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research but to such causes as childhood cancer, wounded warriors, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PetSmart Charities and more.
"I was the only one in my school district to be a diabetic at the time so I understand the struggles and, through Life Rocks Foundation, I send tons of kids to diabetic camp. I have survived a lot of crazy moments and wanted to be able to give back."
Webb witnessed Michaels' willingness to help first-hand in 2017. He said Michaels "jumped in and asked how he could fix the problem" when the stage went dark and the sound went out because of a blown generator.
Webb is entering his 12th year running big-time concerts as part of his "Backyard Summer Concert Series."
Michaels said Saturday he has high school friends and his family attending the winery's concert.
"I have been through a lot and seen a lot of places but Sunbury and Spyglass always stand out to me and I am excited to get back on stage and see everyone," Michaels said.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the winery by calling 570-286-9911.