POTTS GROVE — A bridge replacement project will close a short portion of Route 642 near the Montour-Northumberland County line until October. Work is set to begin Monday on a bridge over a tributary to Beaver Run in Liberty Township.
Beginning Tuesday, Route 642 will be closed between Narewood Road and Pottsgrove Road, while a PennDOT maintenance crew removes the old bridge and installs a new precast concrete Box Culvert. Additional work on the project includes new approach paving, guiderail upgrades, and line painting and delineation.
A detour using Route 147 and Route 45 will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021, weather permitting.
— THE DAILY ITEM