UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised that the bridge that carries Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) over Gravel Run is closed near Wolverton Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for emergency bridge work.
Starting this week, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing emergency bridge work on the bridge. A detour using Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road) to Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township, is in place.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
