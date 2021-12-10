SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioner applied for funding to fix a closed bridge that a Lewis Township widow believed contributed to the death of her husband.
The bridge on Hill Road is one of three county bridges projects worth $2 million that State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, is pushing to be included in the House Transportation Committee's Capital Bridge Bill. Inclusion on the wish list does not provide funding, but rather makes projects eligible when funding became available, said Culver.
"I knew it (the Lewis Township bridge) was an issue," said Culver. "We had it on our radar. We wanted to make sure it was covered. I want to stress that this doesn't mean it's funded. This is only the beginning. It's very early in the process."
Alberta Reynolds, of Lewis Township, last month came to the commissioners for help in seeking funding for the bridge. She said the paramedics coming to her home at 1445 Hill Road for her sick husband, Donald Reynolds, on Sept. 11 were forced to reroute around the closed bridge, detouring by at least 20 minutes. Donald W. Reynolds, 60, died the next day of lung issues on Sept. 12 at UPMC in Williamsport.
Culver said Reynolds's story touched her and she wanted to make sure the bridge was included in the wish list.
The road is a mostly unpaved road about 1.5 miles off Reynolds Hill — about 4 miles from Muncy using the closed bridge but 13.5 miles going around. The bridge is another half-mile from her home near the border of Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
The approximate-35-foot bridge is one of 72 bridges owned and maintained by the county. It is a single lane with a wooden base and used metal sides. Piles of rocks have been placed on both sides of the bridge to prevent traffic from coming across.
It has been closed for at least six years after an inspection revealed severe deterioration and it couldn’t support a three-ton weight limit, said Hopta.
It has not been repaired due to low traffic volume as well as a $650,000 price tag, said Hopta.
The other two bridges are on Twin Bridge Road in Rockefeller Township and Wolfe Road in Washington Township. Neither bridge is closed but both are in need of repairs and are posted with weight limits, said Hopta.
The Twin Bridge Road bridge is on a bus route while the Wolfe Road bridge leads to Green Horse Farm Animal Park and Petting Zoo in Dornsife. The weight limit prevents school buses from crossing when students come to the farm for field trips, said Hopta.
"Our goal is for no more posted bridges. We want to be open for all legal loads," said Hotpa. "We have another 18 bridges that have postings, so it won't be a short process. With the cost of replacing bridges, it takes us two years to save money to replace one bridge."
Hopta thanked Culver for the opportunity.
Culver said less than a dozen projects were collected from the district that meets certain criteria.
"There are definitely bridges that are closed or weight restricted that can't be let go for a while or else they get worse," said Culver. "They impact travel."
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county doesn't know which ones will be covered but they wanted to ask for the funding.