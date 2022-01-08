LEWISBURG — Residents in Union County have likely noticed a higher-than-usual number of roads being closed due to ongoing bridge construction over the past five years.
Since 2016, seven county-owned bridges have been replaced and a major rehabilitation project has been completed.
“It was concerning to learn in my early days as commissioner that almost 70 percent of the county-owned bridges were posted with weight restrictions or closed, and over forty percent were considered structurally deficient in poor condition,” said Commissioner Preston Boop.
Boop said the last two boards of commissioners “made a serious effort to upgrade county-owned bridges to improve safety so local roadways can carry modern loads.”
Throughout 2021, county officials said five bridges in Union County were closed but have since reopened. There are three other projects in the works, including the preservation of two covered bridges and the replacement of another outdated structure. Work on the Hassenplug Covered Bridge on North Fourth Street in Mifflinburg, will begin sometime in spring, according to county officials.
By 2023, funding partners will have spent $11 million for bridge infrastructure improvements in Union County,
The following new county bridges reopened: Bricker Mill on Masser Road in Gregg Township; Dice on Long Road in Limestone Township; Iddings on Third Street. in Mifflinburg; Taylor on Red Bank Road in West Buffalo Township; End O Narrows on Walbash Road in West Buffalo Township; Kelly on Shuck Road in West Buffalo Township; and Laurel Park on Ranck Road in Hartley Township. Rocky Dam on Green Ridge Road in West Buffalo Township had a deck replacement in 2021, according to a release from the county.
“When the currently programmed projects are completed, the county will have reduced the number of weight posted and closed structurally deficient bridges in poor condition by 60% over a 10-year period,” said Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s Planning and Economic Development director, who has been overseeing the bridge improvements.
McLaughlin said of the county’s four bridges still in poor condition, three are historic structures that “present a variety of challenges that make it extremely difficult to upgrade the structure to where the ‘poor condition’ rating can be removed while also maintaining the historic integrity.
“We have had to get creative and make some difficult decisions along the way,” McLaughlin said.
In 2016, 27 bridges were owned by the county before officials learned a bridge in Gregg Township only served as a parking lot for state game lands. The county released its ownership of the bridge to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. McLaughlin said the bridge once served a local transportation need by connecting southern Gregg Township to Alvira.
Union County will own 25 bridges once a bridge on Dietrich Road in West Buffalo Township is removed. It is a “redundant bridge” based on the Pa. Department of Transportations definition.
“We are utilizing funding that can only be used for transportation projects and we are very appreciative of the support we have received from PennDOT and the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards.
Richards said she is hopeful the county will be able to access new funding through the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill to address other bridges that need attention.
Commissioner Jeff Reber noted that while a lot has been accomplished to improve the condition of county bridges, there is still more work to be done. “One bridge in particular we would like to see a solution for is the big red historic covered bridge over Penn’s Creek in Hartley Township.”
Reber said he has received numerous emails and phone calls from residents about the bridge in Hartley Township, which has been closed since 2016 due to structural stability concerns. Reber added the county was working with its bridge engineer Larson Design Group and PennDOT District 3-0 to analyze the structure and to come up with a game plan for moving forward.
“No matter how much you accomplish there is always more to be done with the bridges,” Boop said. “However we have made significant progress which puts us in a position to potentially stay ahead, barring any major unforeseen issues.”
“Union County is also being more proactive in terms of bridge maintenance and preservation to extend the life of the county structures, which will save money in the long run,” McLaughlin said. “These bridges are like owning a house or vehicle: They need periodic work to keep them in good condition. If you fail to perform routine bridge maintenance it is like not changing the oil and oil filter in your car. Eventually, it will catch up with you.”