UPPER AUGUSTA — The bridge on Mile Post Road will be closed for a week in Upper Augusta Township starting Monday, according to PennDOT officials.
Motorists are advised that the bridge that carries Mile Post Road over Gravel Run near Wolverton Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, will be closed for bridge work.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing emergency bridge work on the bridge.
A detour using Mile Hill Road and Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township, will be in place.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.