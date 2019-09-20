Motorists driving south on Route 147 can enter Sunbury again from Northumberland after PennDOT has completed work on the southbound lanes leading to the Priestley Bridge.
Commuters heading south had been following a detour through Northumberland into Shamokin Dam and then back across Veterans Memorial Bridge to enter Sunbury and continue along Route 147 south, PennDOT's Kim Smith said this morning.
The detour, caused by full-depth reconstruction, was part of the next, and most complicated phase of the four-year $13.7 million Duke, Route 11 road construction project, said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula. This phase reconstructs King Street between Priestley Ave. and King Street Park.