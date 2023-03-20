LEWISBURG — The bridge on Gray Hill Road over White Deer Creek (Union County Bridge #9) in White Deer Township, will be closed for an extended period of time starting April 6. The closure is required so the existing bridge can undergo a rehabilitation.
During the closure drivers are advised to follow the posted detour and to remain patient while the transportation infrastructure is upgraded.
County Bridge No. 9, also known as the Factory Covered Bridge, is a 58-foot-long span that was originally built circa 1915. This project is part of a larger bridge capital improvement program sponsored by the Union County Commissioners in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
