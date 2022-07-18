MIFFLINBURG — Motorists are advised a portion of Route 3009 on Shinbone Road will be closed in the village of Cowan, Buffalo Township, Union County, for a bridge repair project, according to PennDOT.

Starting Wednesday through Aug. 23, Shinbone Road will be closed between Route 192 and Dieffenderfer Road, northeast of the village of Cowan, while a PennDOT maintenance crew repairs concrete parapets.

A detour using Route 192 and Shinbone Road will in in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.

