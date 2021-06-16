LEWISBURG — Union County Bridge No. 21 along Shuck Road (T-374) over Buffalo Creek in West Buffalo Township will be closed beginning June 21. The existing bridge will be replaced to support modern traffic volumes and loads. During the closure, the public is advised to follow the posted detour and to remain patient while the infrastructure is upgraded.The existing 44-foot long span was originally built in 1954. It will be replaced with a new concrete structure.
This project is part of a multi-million dollar bridge capital improvement program sponsored by the Union County Commissioners that will replace and rehabilitate eight county bridges over the next three years using a combination of federal, state and county funds that are restricted to bridge maintenance and replacement.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO