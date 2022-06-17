A detour will be in place on Steffen Valley Road in Chapman Township next week as a bridge replacement project gets underway.
Beginning Tuesday, Steffen Valley Road, or Route 2006, will be closed between Stahl Hill Road and Chapman Hollow Road as a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew begins to remove the bridge over a tributary to Mahantango Creek. Additional work includes drainage replacement, box culvert installation, approach paving and line painting.
A detour using Hoffer Road and Chapman Road will be in place through the duration of the project which is expected to be completed in August.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.