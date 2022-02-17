LEWISBURG — Union County Bridge Number 13, located on North 4th Street over Buffalo Creek in Mifflinburg Borough, will be closed for an extended period of time starting March 8, 2022, according to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County's director of Planning and Economic Development.
McLaughlin said "the closure is required so the existing covered bridge can undergo rehabilitation." During the closure, McLaughlin said, the public is advised to follow detour signs and to remain patient while transportation infrastructure is being upgraded.
County Bridge Number 13, known as the Hassenplug Covered Bridge, is a 70-foot-long span that was originally built circa 1825, according to McLaughlin. He said the project is part of a larger multi-million-dollar bridge capital improvement program sponsored by the Union County Commissioners that "is using a combination of Federal, State and county funds that are restricted to bridge maintenance and replacement."
