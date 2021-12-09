SUNBURY — Veterans Memorial Bridge will undergo maintenance work beginning today.
PennDOT officials announced there will be lane restrictions on the bridge beginning at 8 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform light pole repairs.
Motorists can expect the right driving lane to be restricted in both directions, officials said.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution, according to PennDOT officials.
