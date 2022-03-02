SUNBURY — Maintenance work will be conducted on Veterans Memorial Bridge today from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to PennDOT officials.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform delineation replacement along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the passing lane to be restricted in both directions.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes and drive with caution.
The work is expected to be completed later today.