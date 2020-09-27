NORTHUMBERLAND — One lane of Route 147 will be closed Monday to allow for work on the main bridge for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a lane closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and wrap up by 5 p.m.
The road will be closed between R&B Motorsport and Hobby, just north of the new bridge overpass, and Arts Way, just south of the bridge, while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, performs work on the bridge.
Motorists should expect single-lane conditions with flagging.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.