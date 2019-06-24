ELYSBURG — A PennDOT maintenance crew in Northumberland County will begin a bridge replacement project on Penn Avenue between Second Avenue and Third Avenue in Ralpho Township today.
The existing 14-foot bridge spanning a tributary to Shamokin Creek was built in 1978 and is classified as in poor condition. It will be replaced with a corrugated steel box culvert.
The road will be closed for approximately six weeks beginning Monday. A detour will be in place using Route 54/Market Street, Route 487/West Valley Avenue and Bottle Drive.