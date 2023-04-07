SUNBURY — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform bridge cleaning and lighting repair work on several area bridges along Routes 11, 61, and 405 next week in Northumberland and Sunbury beginning Monday.
PennDOT officials say beginning on Monday and running through Friday, crews will be working on Veterans Memorial Bridge, Barry King Bridge, Edison Bridge and the Priestly Bridge.
Work will take place in both northbound and southbound lanes during the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
Motorists can expect shoulder closures and or a single-lane restriction where work is being performed.
Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution, officials said.