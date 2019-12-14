SELINSGROVE — Bryan Terrell Clark, an accomplished actor and singer/songwriter who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” will headline Susquehanna University's Winter Convocation.
Clark will deliver his message, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’” at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Susquehanna University has a slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Jan. 20 holiday and later that week.
Clark is the co-founder of inDEFINED, a philanthropic lifestyle brand that raises money for various charities and philanthropic organizations and supports arts education for at-risk youth.
— THE DAILY ITEM