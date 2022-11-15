SUNBURY — The city administrator position is no longer a title in Sunbury but Mayor Josh Brosious said the current title, which is paid $62,000 will become the economic developer and grant writer job.
During Monday’s City Council meeting Brosious addressed a recent story published in The Daily Item and said he stands behind his thoughts on the position and the current City Administrator Derrick Backer.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Brosious addressed city resident Deb Betz, who asked Brosious what the issue was with Backer and why the mayor said Backer is handed grants by state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and state Sen. John Gordner.
Brosious said when he spoke of the grants being “handed” to Backer, he misspoke and said he meant the city gets grants because of the help of Culver and Gordner.
“I tried to reach out to both Rep. (Lynda) Culver and Sen. (John) Gordner and we were unable to talk today,” Brosious said. “I will admit when I misspeak, but I stand behind my reasonings for eliminating the position and believe the taxpayers should know where their money is going.”
Last week Brosious said Backer was not doing his job and accused the city clerk of unethical practices.
“If anyone wants to meet with me and discuss this I will be more than happy to,” he said.
Betz, who also serves as the Northumberland County Republican chairperson said she was not happy about Brosious’ comments and said that he and City Clerk Jolinn Barner were attacking Backer. Barner earns $62,000, the same as Backer. Both will receive a 2-percent raise in 2023.
Councilwoman Lisa Persing also interjected and told Betz that council was working out the issues and moving on.
Backer said Brosious does not understand what grants entail but Brosious said he knows exactly how they work and that is why he wants to see more action on grant writing.
“If someone has a problem with what I am doing that’s fine and they can talk to me, but no one should be taking it out on our city employees as they are all working very hard,” Brosious said after the meeting. “I find it disrespectful that the county’s Republican chair would attack an employee who had nothing to do with my comments. To call the city clerk position nothing but a ‘glorified secretary’ is outright underestimating all the responsibilities it entails. Our city clerk was able to save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in finding new health plans, finding money that is owed to us and several other important duties that keep the city within state and federal laws.”
Last week Brosious said he was keeping $45,000 in his budget in the $4.5 million city spending plan to hire a grant writer, but on Monday, the mayor said the money will be coming out.
“It will go to a vote,” Brosious said.
After being questioned by city Controller Jerome Alex about the $45,000, Councilman Ric Reichner announced it was coming out of the budget and the city was able to balance the spending plan with no tax increase.
Council meets again on Nov. 28 at 6:15 p.m. where a second reading of the budget will be voted on.