SUNBURY — Mayor Josh Brosious wants to eliminate the city administrator position because he said current City Administrator Derrick Backer isn’t doing his job and is “handed” grants by state legislators, but City Council members said they don’t have problems with how Backer is doing the job.
Brosious said he has asked City Council members repeatedly to vacate the position and hire a grant writer for $45,000 instead of paying Backer $62,000. Brosious said Backer is not fulfilling his obligations to the city and, since they already pay a city clerk $62,000, there is no need for two people.
Current City Clerk Jolinn Barner was hired in 2019 at a salary of $31,699 and has now doubled her wages after council added more responsibility to the position and changed the job description.
Brosious has added $45,000 to the $4.5 million preliminary city budget to hire a grant writer. Council members are refusing to drop Backer and the $62,000 position.
“He (Backer) is never here and he does not deal with the public,” Brosious said. “He was hired to write grants and the only grants he gets are the ones that are handed to him by state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and state Sen. John Gordner.
“He isn’t doing the job he was hired to do,” Brosious said. “I think the residents of Sunbury should be told what their money is being spent on and this to me is a waste of money.”
Schlegel Culver works with everyoneSchlegel Culver said she does not hand anyone grants and works with all communities and their leaders. She said she is there to help anyone in the community that is eligible to apply, she said.
The state representative said she has a good working relationship with Backer and that the two will often discuss various projects in the city and where Schlegel Culver can help get more resources to offset costs. “I am here for every community,” she said.
Backer said he speaks with federal, state and county officials often and he is always actively searching for grants that will help Sunbury. Backer said he believes Brosious doesn’t understand the logistics of how the grant process works.
“It’s a lack of knowledge,” Backer said. “And that’s OK because my job is to explain the process to our city leaders.”
Brosious said he also has concerns about Backer’s job practices and claims Backer is never in his office to meet with residents.
“I have several issues with how things are done,” Brosious said. “I feel it is time to move on from this and hire someone who will have the city’s best interests in mind. In my opinion, he (Backer) does not.”
Brosious has also accused Backer of signing the mayor’s name to documents and listening in on executive sessions.
Councilwoman Lisa Martina said she wants to see peace between Brosious and Backer.
“I have been made aware of issues this year but have come to hear those issues were never addressed at the time,” Martina said. “I believe some issues should not be used against someone if they are not given an opportunity to correct them. Unfortunately, the mayor has heard the negative and I have heard some positives and believe there is a way to meet in the middle to continue working in a positive direction for our city and residents.”
Martina said she spoke with Brosious.
“I have recently spoken to the mayor about how I believe we can move forward to building trust in a positive light for our community,” she said. “It’s time to put everything aside and start working together for the city of Sunbury. After all, it is the reason we are all here together. We believe in what we have and what this community can offer.”
Councilman John Barnhart said he and Backer work well together.
“Any time I have asked Derrick (Backer) to do something, he has done it,” Barnhart said. “He gets back to me with an answer or solution and I feel he is a vital part of the city and necessary to get everything done we as a council have planned.”
Eister and Reichner agreed.
“In the past years we have accomplished a lot and are rebuilding the streets of Sunbury,” Eister said. “Derrick Backer has accomplished these projects by receiving grants by working closely with the state representatives and other funding sources. The mayor is new in this position and there has to be a learning curve for him to understand how those things work.
Reichner said Backer is a huge part of Sunbury.
“He is needed to continue to work with the federal, state and local governmental agencies,” he said. “We are moving forward as a city and we need Derrick (Backer) to continue to do the job he is doing.”
Backer defends jobBacker said when he was hired in November 2019, besides writing grants, part of his job was to handle any issues outside of City Hall.
Backer said he will personally meet with people when he receives a complaint or there is an issue.
“I oftentimes am out speaking with departments and helping residents with any issues they may have,” he said.
Brosious, who is in charge of the police department, said he will inform the council on Monday that he is not removing the $45,000 from his budget and he will be actively searching for a candidate. If the money were to remain in the budget, it will be on top of the $124,000 Backer and Barner earn between them. Both are also set to receive a 2-percent raise in 2023.
“I am not taking it out of the budget,” Brosiosus said. “They (council) moved the position of city administrator to Councilman (Jim) Eister’s budget under parks and recreation and are calling it economic developer. I think this is a waste of taxpayer money.”
Prior to becoming mayor last year, Brosious was a councilman who also voted to accept the resignation of former City Administrator Jody Ocker. Ocker resigned citing differences with council members.
“My duties as the city administrator are vital to Sunbury’s success in the creation of a more citizens sustainable future,” Backer said. “I’ve applied for, been awarded, and managed, $8.4 million in city grants since obtaining the position as a portion of my present job duties. My duties require collaboration with community stakeholders. We’re accomplishing that through a nonprofit promoting economic development in the city with a prime focus on the downtown area.”
Backer said he will continue to do his job for the residents.
“Unfortunately, an unwillingness by a certain individual in recognizing these complexities seems prevalent,” he said. “There are more, but for brevity, I focused on the more important aspects. They are all vital issues requiring collaboration with other city employees and outside entities to ensure the best possible outcomes. Ensuring Sunbury’s success will always be a group effort. Sadly, it only takes one person to stifle progress.”
Council meets Monday at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.