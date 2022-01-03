SUNBURY — New Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is ready to move the city forward after he was sworn into office Monday night.
Brosious, 30, was surrounded by his mother, Tess, and father Walter while being sworn in by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
"I am excited for the next four years and what Sunbury has in store," he said. "It's time that we start working together to make Sunbury a better place for all citizens. Together we can accomplish anything."
Councilman Rick Reichner was sworn into his third term, while political newcomer John Barnhart was also sworn in by Toomey on Monday.
"I am excited to get to work," Barnhart said. "I am thankful to all the voters and I look forward to serving our city."
Brosious oversaw his initial meeting and during the first roll call of the new year conducted by City Clerk Jolinn Barner, a little bit of laughter broke out when Barner called Brosious, "Karlovich", as in former Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
The crowd of about 50 people along with Brosious, laughed as Barner said she got used to seeing Karlovich, who did not seek re-election sitting next to her at the council table.
Brosious esigned his council seat on Monday. Councilmembers announced they would be accepting applications for the position until Jan. 12.
City resident Victoria Rosancrans later released a press release after the meeting and said she would be seeking the vacant spot. Rosancrans lost to Reichner by 12 votes in November.
Rosancrans said she was encouraged by voters, business owners and civic leaders to apply for the open seat. No other official announcements by anyone applying for the position has been made.
Barner said two people have applied, but did not say who they were.
Council also conducted its reorganization which put Brosious in charge of the police department, Reichner as the director of finance, Councilman Jim Eister will remain with parks and recreations, Barnhart will be in charge of the code department and whoever will fill the vacant position will be placed in charge of the streets department.
City council meets again on Jan. 10 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.