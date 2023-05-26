HERNDON — Line Mountain’s graduation Thursday night saw its first brother and sister pair as valedictorian and salutatorian.
Prior to the ceremony, the siblings articulated how they felt about getting to have this experience together.
“It’s surreal, I guess,” Hannah Ruohoniemi said. “I mean, we’re the first siblings to be valedictorian and salutatorian which I think is pretty cool. I’m glad I’m graduating with him because I think it’s nice to have someone to experience it with.”
“I am actually really happy that I get to be salutatorian and my sister valedictorian because we can do it together,” Aaron Ruohoniemi said.
During the ceremony, Valedictorian Hannah Ruohoniemi, one of the 76 graduates of Line Mountain’s 57th graduating class, spoke about the steps they had made toward graduation, at Line Mountain’s Glenn Ressler Field.
“For many, high school was a place for growth comparable to that of a playground,” she said. “We fell over and scraped our knees. We flew down slides without fear or control. Luckily, we had our teachers and coaches there to bandage our knees and wipe the pebbles out of wounds. ... We must now graduate from the playground of Line Mountain into a whole new playground called the rest of the world.”
Hannah Ruoheniemi also expressed the need to say goodbye to this chapter in their lives and move toward a new beginning.
“We say goodbye to our home, our family, our friends, and say hello to a new life,” she said. “A life we are completely unfamiliar with, one that will challenge us in new ways and bring us outside of our comfort zones. We shall become dictators of a life we can call our own. Free to make our own decisions, for better or worse, and explore the world outside of the bubble that we have grown up in.”
Salutatorian Aaron Ruohoniemi shared how he has been affected by the many turns in his life that have led to this moment.
“When I moved here three years ago, I had no idea what to expect from a tiny high school in rural Pennsylvania,” he said. “What I ended up finding were priceless relationships, experiences, and opportunities that I could not have found anywhere else.”
“As you may know, last year I decided to graduate early and join the class of 2023. It was so nerve-wracking to even consider cutting a whole year off my time in high school, but I am now very grateful that I did because of this incomparable group of teenagers seated before you.”
Class President Cassie Laudenslager voiced how it is ultimately up to oneself as to who they want to be.
“There are two kinds of people in this world, the go-getters and the settlers,” Laudenslager said. “You can choose which kind you want to be. As we are coming to the closing of our time in high school, all of us are going to be following different paths in life. There are going to be hardships and obstacles for all of us. What really matters is what we decide to do when we reach those points in our lives.”
Principal Dwain Messersmith encouraged the students to continue to work hard and exceed expectations.
“Our students have reached the high bar that was set for them. As you graduate tonight carry that passion over to the workforce. College, family, hobbies, and whatever else it is you set out to do. As you find your passions and interests in life, pursue them with the same tenacity you did while here at Line Mountain,” Messersmith said.
Superintendent Dave Campbell shared words from the Devotional by Rick Warren from crosswalk.com, urging the class to consider what they are leaving behind.
“Your greatest legacy is your integrity because it will last from generation to generation,” he said. “Everything else you do gets lost. When you are gone, your money gets divided and spent amongst your family. Your work will be given to someone else. All the trophies you have earned will be thrown in the trash and taken to the dump. But your character is going to influence the lives of people around you even the lives of the next generation. It is a lasting legacy.”