SELINSGROVE — Maurice and Deb Brubaker will appear in District Court later this month to defend themselves against several civil lawsuits filed by employees.
Lewisburg attorney Brian Ulmer informed District Judge John Reed's office that he will be representing the couple in six civil cases involving Wendi Clark, Norman Mulaney, Tom Fitzgerald, Karen Shafer, Dana Fisher and Kenneth Snook.
The six Stanley Woodworking employees are seeking to recover a total of $23,883 in paycheck withdrawals for benefits that had been dropped, plus court filing fees.
A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch will preside since Reed has recused himself without explanation.
The Brubakers have been struggling financially for months as they've tried to run three Snyder County businesses.
In February 2020, the couple launched a new high-end cabinet manufacturing business in Freeburg but had to stop production in late October.
They were evicted from the plant last week and an auction of the new equipment they installed is expected to be held later this month.
In March 2020, the Brubakers purchased Stanley Woodworking, an established Middleburg business and last August purchased another long-running business, Wood-Metal, in Selinsgrove.
The former owner of Stanley Woodworking, R. Tom Fitzgerald, said the couple stopped paying him last summer and still owe $1.7 million for the business.
Meanwhile, activity at the two companies has slowed considerably and several employees have left or have filed lawsuits seeking to recover pay or benefits they claim is owed.