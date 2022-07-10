The Daily Item
MILTON — A fire that appears to have started in brush and mulch just outside the American Legion building spread into the building Sunday morning, damaging flooring between the basement and first floor and creating smoke.
Fire personnel were called for the brush fire at the building along North Front Street at 8:11 a.m. and found the fire entering the basement of the building, according to information posted on the Milton Fire Department’s web page.
Units established water lines and extinguished the fire in the basement and floor. A light smoke condition extended into the third floor.
A damage estimate was not immediately available. Fire units wrapped up operations and returned to their stations at about 11 a.m., according to information posted online.