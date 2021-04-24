TREVORTON — Firefighters responded en masse Saturday on reports of a tire fire threatening to spread to a coal mine on Big Mountain immediately south of Trevorton.
Initially dispatched as a brush fire about 6:15 p.m., the fire scene was in a mountain area off of Gap and Shingara roads in Zerbe Township.
Dozens of units were sent to the scene. Emergency apparatus staged on the dirt road just off Gap Road.
Sources said a pit where the fire was reported was filled with potentially thousands of tires. According to emergency communications, the fire reportedly spread into a mine shaft about 7:50 p.m.
Smoke could be seen rising from the mountaintop during daylight hours. At night, flashing lights from emergency apparatus at the top of Big Mountain, near a cross, were plainly visible from the top of Little Mountain, north of Trevorton, along Route 890.
The scene was still active at 9:20 p.m., and fire officials in command could not be reached.