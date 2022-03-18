LEWISBURG — The borough will have its annual spring brush pick-up during the week of April 4 through April 8.
This includes brush, tree trimmings and leaves, according to Borough Secretary Jacqueline Anders.
Anders said the borough Public Works Department will follow the daily street maintenance schedule during the collection process.
“These materials will only be collected on the day the street is posted for no parking from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., and any subsequent debris left unattended will be considered litter,” said Anders.
Tree limbs and tree debris, she said, should be no larger than four inches in diameter and cut to manageable lengths. Anders said they should be placed between curb and the sidewalk.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said this is a normal routine pickup.
The level of participation among residents depends, Lowthert said.
“We tend to get more (debris) in the fall than spring,” according to Lowthert. He said fall is a busier time for debris pickup in Lewisburg.
“We have people who do spring trimming,” he said.
Many residents self-haul their debris, he said. The brush pile, along St. Anthony Street across from the community garden, is open all year.
Lowthert noted it was “just for borough residents.” Residents in surrounding townships are charged a small fee paid in advance at the borough office.
Anders said leaves should be managed in the same manner as fall collection and not co-mingled with limbs and brush.
“We hope this annual spring pick-up helps alleviate the hassle of collecting the material individually and having to schedule with the municipal brush pile times of operation,” she said.
Brush collection times will be Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Additional questions can be directed to the Borough Office at 570-523-3614, 55 South Fifth St., Lewisburg.