BLOOMSBURG — The BU Players at Bloomsburg University will present "John Proctor is the Villain" from Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Saturday Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Alvina Krause Theater in downtown Bloomsburg.
Written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by BU faculty member KC MacMillan, John Proctor is the Villain is set in a Georgia high school English class that is studying the seminal American classic, The Crucible.
Tickets are free for BU students with ID, $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Arts in Bloom Box Office in the Haas Center for the Arts Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the theater one hour before each performance.
