More than 40 people have been interviewed over the last three days by an outside law firm hired by Bucknell University to investigate an incident on campus last week where a group of males tried to break into a residence for LGBTQ students.
University president John Bravman, in a letter sent to the campus community Thursday afternoon, said the investigation continues under "considerable pressure" to finish the investigation in a timely fashion because Bravman said the "fact that many who appear to be involved are graduating seniors."
Bucknell is in the midst of finals this week. Commencement is scheduled for Sunday.
"There is considerable pressure within the community to finish the investigation, and deliver appropriate responses, in the next few days," Bravman wrote. "While I fully understand this sentiment, we have an obligation to be both thorough and fair in carrying out our processes. Ultimately, any consequences for conduct identified through those interviews will be determined by Bucknell, and we are also mindful of the relevant timeframes."
The university has hired Cozen O'Connor, a Philadephia-based law firm with expertise in investigating incidents on college and university campuses, to conduct the review. Bravman said the university has also notified the Union County District Attorney's office of the incident.
"Given the amount of information being collected and processed, and the delineated procedures and timelines that we will follow per the Student Handbook, it is not possible that every action step in response to this incident will be completed prior to Commencement as we work to ensure a thorough and fair investigation while determining our institutional responses," Bravman said.
Public Safety officers on Thursday were requested to respond to Fran’s House when an estimated 20 male students arrived outside the property, banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, tried to climb through a window and urinated on the porch.
Tyler Luong, the resident advisor at the house, wrote in a letter to Bravman last week that Public Safety officers’ response was slow and that when officers arrived, they fraternized with the alleged perpetrators and failed to interview residents of Fran’s House — one of the university’s affinity houses where groups of like-minded students live together and named after Fran McDaniel, the late director of the LGBT Office.
Bravman said he met with residents of Fran's House on Monday.
"They expressed their appreciation for the solidarity and support shown by their peers and Bucknell employees. I am grateful for the way you have offered your concern and care," he said. "As president, I apologized to Fran's House residents for what happened to them, while in their home; here, I state that we must, as individuals and a community, do better. Quite simply, we must be allies to all, demonstrate the inclusivity and values that we claim to espouse, and hold accountable those whose behavior undermines these foundational principles of community. The lived experience of many at Bucknell — and this is not limited to students — is an important factor in understanding the impact of what took place last Thursday evening."