LEWISBURG — Hearing the stories of Pennsylvanians impacted by the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Agnes in 1972 can be helpful in teaching others how to recover from a disaster, said Bucknell University professor Andrew Stuhl.
Noting that the U.S. has experienced a 70 percent increase in precipitation from very heavy rainfall, Stuhl said, “It’s not a question of if it will happen again, but when” as he and student researcher Bethany Fitch led a presentation on the storm’s impact at Bucknell’s Elaine Langone Center during the 16th Annual River Symposium on Saturday morning.
Nineteen inches of rain fell in 24 hours in June 49 years ago, causing the Susquehanna River to crest at 33.27 feet, or 16 feet above the flood stage.
The storm battered the East Coast, but Pennsylvania was hit hardest. Of the 128 deaths attributed to Agnes, 48 deaths were in Pennsylvania, Fitch said.
“For Pennsylvania, it’s not an exaggeration to say that we are living in a world that Agnes helped make,” said Stuhl.
In the wake of the storm, 70,000 homes were deemed uninhabitable and hundreds of thousands of people had to be evacuated from flooded areas. The state Department of Community and Economic Development coordinated the recovery effort and one of the responses to the devastating damage were new floodplain ordinances.
“In order for communities to get money, they had to follow these new laws. This is a huge moment in the history of our river,” said Stuhl of the moving away from occupying areas along the waterway.
Key to the group’s work in compiling information about Hurricane Agnes’ impact on the state was gathering the recollections and storm-related photographs from people who lived through it.
“Sharing stories makes it real for us and it’s worth remembering for them,” Stuhl said.
In all, 235 people have participated in the research, which is ongoing as the 50th anniversary of the storm approaches, Fitch said.
“It’s not the science, but the stories that are transformative,” said Benjamin Hayes, director of the Watershed Sciences and Engineering program at Bucknell, who was 12 and living on the family farm in Lancaster when the storm changed their lives. “I can remember it clear as today. Our neighbor lost half his cattle.”
Stuhl welcomes anyone willing to share personal stories about the Hurricane Agnes to contact him at agnesrevisited@gmail.com.