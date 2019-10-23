LEWISBURG — Amazon Robotics has reached out to Bucknell engineering students for creative, out-of-the-box thinking and problem solving of issues related to the online retail giant's various research projects.
It's all part of a cooperative relationship between Amazon Robotics — an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com — and Bucknell's College of Electrical and Computer Engineering's senior design course. A relationship that began about three years ago, said Rohit Raman, software development manager, Amazon Robotics, on Tuesday.
"We bring to senior design students research projects that Amazon has been investing in as a company," Raman said. "The idea is to see if the professors and students can come up with new, innovative ideas.
The issue for Amazon.com, Raman continued, is "how can you solve problems for customers that they don't know they have yet. Customers didn't know they wanted their packages delivered in two days. Now we're trying to make it one day. A lot of the work we are doing behind the scenes connects with what Jeff [Bezos, founder of Amazon] calls three verticals: Customers always want better prices, better inventory, and faster delivery. We are always going to try to do better on those three axes."
Much of the invention that Amazon Robotics focuses on, such as automation, is how they can do better in these three areas.
That's where the student team at Bucknell comes into play.
The project students are working through concerns "through-put" issues, the time from when a customer clicks to when the product ships — and making that process faster.
Senior design is a year-long course where students work with an "external" client. The department requests proposals for projects, and this year, three companies were chosen, including Amazon Robotics.
Seven students this year opted to team up on an Amazon Robotics project, said M. Stu Thompson, associate professor, Bucknell Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
"What we are trying to do is find value," Thompson said, "and deliver that to the company."
The senior students, over a year's time, are presented with an issue to explore.
"Different companies come in with different levels of specificity," Thompson explained. "We cut the students loose. They research and identify the problem. For the amazon project, they have already interviewed people in fulfillment and shipping departments. Then, they will figure out a specific approach to the problem, and what they want to do. Once they have an idea, they'll evaluate it, test it, and at the end of the day, hand it off to the client company. The client, hopefully, will take the idea and move forward with it. But it is up to them."
Students approach these problems from a very different perspective and set of experiences, Thompson noted. "They look at a problem completely different from the company that comes to us."
It's a win-win situation for Amazon Robotics, students and university, added Shane Cohen, director, engineering corporate relations. It is Cohen who originally reaches out to client companies for project proposals.
Students are exposed to real-world problems, he said. And Bucknell gains by having relationships with some of the biggest companies in the world.
Meanwhile, besides getting student inputs, Amazon Robotics also recruits at Bucknell — and other universities. Three of the five Amazon Robotics personnel on campus Tuesday were Bucknell graduates.
Mariah Weigel, a senior from New Jersey, is on the Amazon Robotics team but has not decided what she wants to do when she graduates.
Weigel joined the team because when she was a sophomore, "I interned at a small company where I was programming a robot. It was the most fun thing I've ever done with electrical engineering. So when I heard Amazon Robotics, and I knew the strides that they were taking toward the automation process, I decided that was definitely the most interesting project offered among the ones that I saw."
When she chose to work on the Amazon Robotics team it wasn't with the intention of eventually working for Amazon, Weigel said. "But if I really like the project I might consider making that connection."
Another student in the group, Andrew Hoyt, from Virginia, said, "I had no idea what Amazon Robotics did. But of all the options we had it seemed to be the most interesting. I can code, but I am most interested in what kind of hardware we can implement."
Hoyt is anxious to see what interesting perspectives they can come up with that aren't what they are expecting them to do. "Hopefully, we will find something out that will help them out a lot."