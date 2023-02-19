The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University is once again one of the top producers of Fulbright Scholars by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Fulbright Scholars are faculty, researchers and administrators chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential.
Bucknell’s most recent awardees, music professor Emily Martin and Diane Jakacki, digital scholarship coordinator, are pursuing international research projects as part of the prestigious program. Fulbright, the U.S. government’s flagship educational exchange initiative, enables faculty and administrators to conduct research and teaching activities around the world.
“Bucknell’s repeated recognition as a top producer of Fulbright Scholars serves as a testament to the caliber of faculty and staff at Bucknell,” said Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak. “Our students are able to thrive in a challenging learning community because of the way they are encouraged toward discovery and global understanding by educators who are curious learners themselves.”
Martin’s Fulbright scholarship enables her to spend a year teaching American and Canadian art song to voice students at the Royal Conservatoire of The Hague in the Netherlands. She is part of a specific program that is only housed at three other conservatories in the world. “In a lot of European conservatories, because English is not their first language, they tend to focus on very traditional Western canon classical music: Mozart, Schubert, Schumann,” she said. “But they don’t have a lot of experience and exposure to American or Canadian art song.”
Martin is also performing during her year abroad; she’s traveling to sing in Iceland, Vienna and London.
Jakacki is serving as the Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Digital Humanities at the University of Guelph in Ontario, where she is examining early modern performance events and linked open data. Partnering with the Canadian Writing Research Collaboratory and Linked Infrastructure for Networked Cultural Scholarship, Jakacki is working with REED London, a digital database that contains archival documents — including eyewitness accounts and legal records — about London musical and theatrical performances that took place between 1200-1650.
“This Fulbright scholarship is allowing me to tackle the really hard questions a lot of us have been addressing when we’re thinking about digital humanities and linked data — the idea of what determines an event from both a broad and granular perspective,” she says. “My work will bring value to other scholars by creating parameters that help define and record these events.”It’s one of the most exciting things about the Fulbright. The work I’m doing can be applied and extrapolated, and other researchers can use these concepts that I am thinking about.”
In addition to Martin and Jakacki’s awards, three Bucknell alumni received Fulbright grants, which enable recent graduates to study, teach or conduct research abroad.
With a desire to develop deeper global literacy, Giuliana Ferrara is teaching at Ghent University in Belgium as an English teaching assistant. Genevieve Block is serving as an English teaching assistant in the city of Bucaramanga in the Santander region of Colombia. Lily Shorney’s Fulbright appointment is in Chrudim, a small town about an hour outside of Prague, Czech Republic, where she is serving as an English teaching assistant.