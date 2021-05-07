LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced that graduating senior Ruby Lee, of Los Angeles, will deliver a parting message as this year’s student speaker for graduation ceremonies on May 23.
Artemisia Ashton, of Wilkes-Barre, another graduating senior, will sing the national anthem. Lee and Ashton will participate in all three ceremonies in Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium: 8:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Members of the university’s newest graduating class are invited to attend one of the three ceremonies according to their college and major.
This year’s graduation is Bucknell’s 171st Commencement. Three ceremonies are planned to allow social distancing. Bucknell graduate Audra Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, will be the Commencement speaker.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed on Bucknell’s Commencement web page and Facebook page.