Rayven Sample, a Bucknell University track and field athlete, qualified to compete in the 400-meter sprint at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Sample, a rising sophomore, qualified with a time of 50.34 seconds. He finished second at the U.S. Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis.
One of 15 ambulatory runners to qualify for Team USA, Sample competes in the T45 classification — a system that determines eligibility and grouping of competitors with varied impairments.
“It felt peaceful and relaxing,” Sample, 18, of Jamestown, N.Y., said of hearing his name read during a Zoom call announcing Team USA members. “It felt like everything I had worked for had fallen into place.”
Sample has arthrogryposis. He was born with it. The condition restricts muscle development and range of motion. He can’t twist and turn his arms as an able-bodied person might. Upper body movement is important to running and as such, Sample has had to adapt and push through.
His successful pursuit of earning a spot at the Paralympics marks the first time he’s competed in para-athletics. He’s mainly competed against able-bodied athletes in high school and college.
He began running track as a freshman with Falconer/Cassadaga Valley High School and quickly developed a passion for the sport. A Bucknell University profile on Sample says he was recruited by several schools but ultimately chose Bucknell. It’s allowed him to compete in Division I athletics and pursue a double-major in psychology and education.
Sample eyes an initial career in sports psychology, working with high-level athletes and eventually transitioning to public education in order to work in areas with rural poverty.
“He could have easily decided to give up early in life. Even if he had natural speed, it might not have worked if not for his work ethic and personality,” said Nick Spry, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley’s assistant track coach who continues to train Sample ahead of the games in Tokyo. “You just kind of forget that he has a disability.”
‘That’s what mom wanted’
Sample was raised since infancy by his paternal grandparents, Katherine and Thomas Sample. Last July, Katherine was diagnosed with cancer. She was given up to one year to live.
It lit a spark inside Sample, he said. He wanted Katherine, who he calls mom, to see him atop the podium at the Paralympics. The cancer progressed quickly. On the day Sample arrived in Lewisburg to begin his first year at Bucknell last August, Katherine died.
“There was not a doubt from anyone that I needed to go to Bucknell,” Sample said. “I knew that’s what mom wanted, too.”
So, Sample leaned on the friends and teammates he’d befriend on campus. He studied. He trained. He found comfort in his life in Lewisburg. And, he eyed the Paralympics.
“I’ve made promises and it’s time to keep them,” Sample said.
Always trying to improve
Richard Alexander is the associate head track coach at Bucknell. He works closest with Sample. They began training together in September. Aside from limitations in the weight room, Alexander said he can do anything anyone else attempts.
“He said, ‘coach, if I can’t do it, I’ll let you know,’” Alexander said, recalling an early interaction between the two. “In terms of coaching him as a runner, it was no different than anybody else.”
Alexander is confident in Sample’s potential at the upcoming Paralympic Games. Sample won a few races in his first year at Bucknell. Alexander expects him to potentially be among the frontrunners at the Paralympics, due in part to his commitment.
Sample recently reached out to Alexander to get in touch with the university’s swim coach. He wants to learn to swim. He wants to learn to ride a bike, too. Alexander asked what was motivating him. Sample told him he’s considering competing in triathlon in 2024.
“That’s a pretty lofty goal. He’s always thinking about what he can do better. He’s always trying to improve,” Alexander said.
Community support
Alexander is sending workouts to Sample to follow. Spry is working directly with Sample ahead of the Tokyo games. They’re waiting to learn whether Spry will travel abroad with Sample to coach him in person. Spry helped Sample raise $13,000 toward travel and associated costs, about $8,000 of which came in about 24 hours when they launched a GoFundMe campaign last year.
Spry chalked that up to the impact Sample has had on those around him. Sample said the support was overwhelming.
“I knew that I needed to honor that support by returning to my old high school singlet and running in that,” Sample said of competing at trials. “I’m not a magical, mystical man doing great things out of the blue. If it weren’t for amazing community members, amazing coaches and teammates and competition, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.”
The 2020 Paralympic Games, delayed from last summer, are scheduled to be held Aug. 24-Sept. 5. NBC Universal announced it will air a record 1,200 hours of Paralympic coverage from the Tokyo Games, including the first NBC primetime broadcasts in history.