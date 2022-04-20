LEWISBURG — Bucknell researchers received a $60,000 Google Award for Inclusion Research to consider questions concerning prison algorithms
Professors Darakhshan Mir, computer science; Vanessa Massaro, geography; and Nathan Ryan, mathematics, will use the $60,000 award to compare data about 280,000 individuals incarcerated in Pennsylvania over the last 30 years with the realities inmates face.
National Public Radio (NPR) reported in January the U.S. Justice Department is using computers to determine who gets a shot at early release from prison. The algorithm used to determine someone’s risk of a return to criminal behavior appears to give biased results, treating people of different races differently, according to Bucknell.
Their yearlong project will compare algorithmic quantitative data collected on incarcerated individuals during the last 30 years from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections with the realities incarcerated people describe when interviewed for the project. From that data, they have found that keeping a prison secure is a major goal of some of the algorithms. Massaro says that goal doesn’t necessarily align with a rehabilitative goal.
Massaro also regards the project as being vitally important research for the region, home to a number of state and federal corrections institutions.