Bucknell University education professor Janet VanLone will host a pair of three-day summer institutes for 40 teachers from the Lewisburg, Milton and Shikellamy school districts thanks to a grant from the Department of Education.
VanLone was awarded more than $95,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education grant to combat a growing teacher shortage in the commonwealth. At the programs, VanLone will train on the state’s new culturally relevant sustaining education competencies and positive behavior support practices. Teachers will also learn strategies for mentoring and/or coaching novice teachers — both pre-service teachers from Bucknell and other local universities and in-service early-career teachers.
Pennsylvania recorded its highest rate of teacher attrition ahead of the 2022-23 school year, with a new Penn State Center for Education Evaluation & Policy Analysis study finding 9,587 teachers left the profession — 7.7% of all teachers in the state. The research found that attrition is highest among teachers of color, schools with high proportions of students of color, poor school districts, and charter schools.
“This is important right now because across the state we are seeing a significant decline in new teacher certifications being issued, and early-career teachers are leaving at high rates,” VanLone said. “This is leaving schools with unmanageable teacher shortages and kids without access to qualified, experienced teachers. The work that we are doing through this grant is meant to bolster the teaching profession and reduce early-career attrition.”
The first institute will take place Tuesday through Thursday, June 6-8. The second on-campus institute is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 8-10. Both institutes have maximum enrollment, and teachers will be provided a stipend for attending.
VanLone, Professor Grace Kim, and Heather Cantagallo, director of professional education, compiled the training content and are conducting related research on the outcomes of the training on teacher retention.
VanLone says the positive behavior support training is also vitally important, particularly for new teachers.
“That involves understanding how to prevent problem behavior from occurring, helping students work on emotion regulation, and providing teachers with problem-solving skills that can help to support students who struggle with behavior,” she said.
The research will make a unique contribution to the field because of the focus on novice teachers in rural schools.
“The research will go into next year and will look at what are the differences when looking at applying these (culturally relevant sustaining education) competencies in rural schools and how we may better support teachers in those settings,” VanLone said.