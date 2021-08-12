LEWISBURG — Bucknell University received a $271,000 grant from National Science Foundation (NSF) ADVANCE. The funds will be used for a two-year self-assessment project to analyze and address systemic inequities and advancement barriers related to gender, race and ethnicity among University faculty.
Bucknell is one of six institutions to receive the award this year. The funding will be used to conduct a faculty survey and focus groups, and establish scholarship and professional development support for 10 faculty members.
A key strategic goal in Bucknell University’s Plan for 2025 calls for building and sustaining a diverse community among students, faculty and staff.
The project will reinforce existing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work already underway at Bucknell. That work includes establishing an Anti-racism Fund, expanding the president’s leadership team and joining more than 50 colleges in the formation of a new racial equity leadership alliance. The university also developed DEI councils in Bucknell’s three colleges — Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management — as well as in seven administrative departments across the University.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO