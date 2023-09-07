LEWISBURG — It was showtime at the Weis Center for Performing Arts, on the Bucknell campus Thursday afternoon, where the Men's and Women's basketball team helped tip off the Center's 34th season. Also on tap was a free concert by D.C.-based DuPont Brass band.
What was originally planned as a series of outdoor exhibitions by the basketball teams and a showcase performance by the Bison Girls Dance Team had to be moved inside the center's atrium because of a thunderstorm.
Four mobile basketball were set up inside. Pre-concert activities in the atrium allowed children to play basketball with the Bucknell teams. Team members also signed autographs.
Amber Lawson, a professor of accounting, came to the opening event with her two children, James, 3, and Ruth, 1.
"The football team has had a similar event, meeting the community, but this is a first for the basketball teams. I love it," Lawson said. "It's just too bad the rain had to move everything inside, but the set up here is amazing. I don't know if James is going to be tall enough to play basketball."
Thomas Desmond, of Lewisburg, is a long-time Bison basketball fan who came to see the new team up close. "I'm excited about the new season," he said.
The Men's basketball team's first home game is Nov. 6 against the University of Delaware.
"I'm fired up," said new basketball coach John Griffin — a 2008 Bucknell graduate and former Bison basketball player — as he watched his team having fun with children. "I want to bring excitement back to our campus. The same kind of excitement I felt as a member of the 2005 team that beat Kansas.
"It's great being back in Lewisburg, being back at Bucknell," Griffin said. "It's everything I thought it would be. Great energy. A lot of people are very supportive of our program. So, reconnecting with all of those relationships has been a great deal of fun for me. On top of that, I have great pride in being part of Bucknell basketball."
DuPont Brass began its show with an electric version of Tears For Fears classic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."
The band was started by music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition. They are now a touring nine-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section and vocalists.